Former Baltimore SWAT Officer sentenced to 25 Years for child exploitation

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore Police SWAT officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday for sexual exploitation of a minor to generate child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Donald Hildebrant, 52, bought multiple "spy" cameras and concealed them in a shared bathroom in his house to discreetly record minors using the restroom.

Children as young as three and as old as sixteen were found on hundreds of recordings, "showing them in various states of undress", the Attorney's Office said.

Dozens of recordings were made that showed children's genitalia exposed, including at least five minors, four of whom were under the age of 12, and at least 10 youngsters were filmed in restroom videos.