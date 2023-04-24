Watch CBS News
Florida sheriff's video suggests Roy McGrath kept plan from wife to go on run

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

An hour and a half after former Maryland government official Roy McGrath failed to show for the start of his federal fraud trial in Baltimore, sheriff's deputies knocked on the door of his Florida home.

"He's in Maryland," McGrath's wife told them. "He left this morning at like 5 or 6. I was sleeping, and he got a ride to the airport."

Roy McGrath video: Deputies speak with McGrath's wife at Florida home on day he missed court by The Baltimore Banner on YouTube

This story by Tim Prudente continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Florida sheriff's video suggests Roy McGrath kept plan from wife to go on run

First published on April 24, 2023 / 6:51 PM

