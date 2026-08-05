Flight attendant charged with assault after alleged confrontation with passenger in Maryland

A Sun Country Airlines flight attendant was charged with assault in Anne Arundel County after a passenger accused her of making racially motivated comments toward her group.

The flight attendant, identified as Jean Riegelman in court documents, is accused of attempting to swat a phone out of a passenger's hand while passengers were deplaning.

The passenger's sister also accused Riegelman of making what she described as racially motivated remarks toward her and members of her girls' flag football team.

Sun Country Airlines was acquired by Allegiant Travel Company in May 2026.

"A humiliating experience"

Lauren Price boarded a flight from Minneapolis to Baltimore Washington Thurgood Marshall International (BWI) Airport Monday morning and said an encounter with a flight attendant was demeaning and degrading.

She was flying with her girls' flag football team, DMV Prime Elite, from the Junior Olympics in Iowa.

Price, who is a Black woman, said she was removed from the flight with her father after standing up to a flight attendant who made "racially motivated" comments toward her and her team, overshadowing her team's experience at the tournament.

"We all were violated," Price told CBS News Baltimore.

The story has now gone viral on social media, garnering more than two million views.

Price said she booked 19 seats for herself and her team, but only 17 were being used after two people did not make the trip.

She sat in one of the unused seats instead of her assigned seat so other players could sit together. Price said the seating arrangement had been allowed on the team's previous flights to Iowa.

After she moved seats, Price said Riegelman asked her to return to her assigned seat. Price said she was complying and trying to move when the comments began.

"Before I could even just get to the row in front of me, Jean began just berating me," Price said. "She said, 'If you people would sit in your right seat, we would be able to push back, because of you 186 people we're delayed.'"

Price said she asked Riegelman to stop speaking to the group in that manner. She said her father also spoke up, and Riegelman responded that she could do whatever she wanted.

Price said another flight attendant apologized for Riegelman's behavior and told her that Riegelman would not be removed from the flight. After that conversation, Price said security was called and escorted her and her father off the plane.

The rest of the team and Price's family remained on board. Price said her two children were among those on the flight and became upset during the incident.

At the gate, Price said she was not allowed back onto the plane and had to book another airline, costing her $500. She said Sun Country employees at the airport apologized and told her they would process a refund for the flight. As of Wednesday afternoon, Price said she had not received any additional details about the refund.

During the flight, members of the flag football team also alleged that Riegelman avoided serving them.

"[She] switched with another flight attendant. She didn't want to, 'Go back there with them,'" Price said.

Flight attendant faces assault charges

After the plane landed, Price said her sister tried to record video of the flight attendant while passengers were deplaning. According to charging documents obtained by WJZ, the incident led to an assault charge.

Price said Riegelman attempted to knock the phone out of her sister's hand.

"[She] tried to smack the phone out of her hand and hit her hand, which is assault," Price said.

Riegelman was charged with second-degree assault in Anne Arundel County. She is scheduled to appear in court in September.

Sun Country Airlines responds to allegations

Price said her team has been traumatized by the incident, and some players do not want to fly with the airline again.

In a statement, Sun Country Airlines said it is investigating the allegations.

"Sun Country Airlines takes reports like this very seriously. We have been in conversation with the passenger and are working to get all details surrounding the situation."

Price said the airline only contacted her after her social media post gained attention online, and she has not heard back since. She said other people on social media have shared similar negative experiences involving Riegelman.

"Sun Country probably would have never held themselves accountable, and they probably would have never responded to me had I not taken the avenues that I did," Price said.

Price said her team filed multiple complaints with the airline. She has also filed complaints with the FAA and the Department of Transportation.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to Riegelman for comment and is awaiting a response.