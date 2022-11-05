Five people found dead inside home in LaPlata
BALTIMORE - Five people were found dead inside a home in Charles County Friday afternoon, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
Police are investigating a reported shooting at a single-family home on Wildflower Drive in LaPlata.
Officers found five adults who were dead inside the home.
Police are working to learned the identities and the relationships between everyone involved.
Police said the incident appears to be isolated to the home.
