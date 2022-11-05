Watch CBS News
Five people found dead inside home in LaPlata

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Five people were found dead inside a home in Charles County Friday afternoon, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Police are investigating a reported shooting at a single-family home on Wildflower Drive in LaPlata.

Officers found five adults who were dead inside the home.

Police are working to learned the identities and the relationships between everyone involved.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated to the home.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 8:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

