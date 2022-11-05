Five people found dead inside home in LaPlata

BALTIMORE - Five people were found dead inside a home in Charles County Friday afternoon, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Police are investigating a reported shooting at a single-family home on Wildflower Drive in LaPlata.

(1/3) Update: At about 4 pm, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department responded to a single family home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) November 5, 2022

Officers found five adults who were dead inside the home.

Police are working to learned the identities and the relationships between everyone involved.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated to the home.