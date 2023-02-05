Watch CBS News
Five injured in two shootings an hour apart, two miles away in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Five people were injured in two separate shootings during a violent evening in Baltimore.

The shootings happened about an hour apart, and within two miles of each other Saturday night.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 1500 block of Medford Road, not far from Mervo High School.

"Have 10 shots fired at the location," dispatch audio said.

Investigators said a 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were shot.

According to dispatch audio, bullets also hit a car at the scene.

Both victims are expected to survive.

About an hour after that shooting, around midnight, three people were shot near an event venue in the 2000 block of Harford Road.

A 27-year-old woman and 37-year-old man are expected to survive, but police said a 32-year-old man was seriously injured.

"it's tiring because we can't even have like our sisters or little brothers out here anymore playing because, just like that, one of them can get hurt," said Baltimore resident Gierra Hall.

