60-year-old woman, 17-year-old male injured in shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE-  A woman and a 17-year-old were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Northeast Baltimore, police say.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Medford Road around 11 p.m.

A 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male were wounded from a shooting.  They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An hour later, about two miles away, three adults were shot in the 2400 block of Harford Road. One of the adults was seriously injured, while the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

First published on February 5, 2023 / 10:52 AM

