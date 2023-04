BALTIMORE - Firefighters are putting out a fire at the Greene Turtle in Towson.

The Providence Volunteer Fire Department said they are responded to a building fire with the Baltimore County Fire Department in the 300 block of York Road.

Crews said drivers in the area of uptown Towson should expect traffic delays.

#pvfc29 Truck 297 is on the scene of a building fire with @BaltCoFire units. The fire is in the 300 block of York Rd in Uptown #Towson. Expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/pDyfRLs0PK — Providence VFC of Towson, MD (@ProvidenceVFC29) April 4, 2023