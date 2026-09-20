Firefighters battle blaze at Harford County furniture store

Multiple fire companies battled a structure fire Sunday at a furniture store in Harford County, according to Harford County Fire and EMS.

Firefighters responded to Jarrettsville Furniture on Federal Hill Road (MD 165) in Jarrettsville, where crews conducted a fire attack and ventilation operations, officials said.

MD 165 was closed while firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.