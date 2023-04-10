Fire officials investigating town home fire on East Monument street
BALTIMORE — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that spread to multiple town-homes on East Monument St.
Around 3 p.m. Firefighters responded to the 3000 block of East Monument St. after reports of a three-story home fire.
A tweet from the Baltimore Firefighters Union showed smoke rising from mutiple homes.
No injuries were reported. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.