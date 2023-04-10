Fire officials investigating town home fire on East Monument street

BALTIMORE — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that spread to multiple town-homes on East Monument St.

Around 3 p.m. Firefighters responded to the 3000 block of East Monument St. after reports of a three-story home fire.

Shortly after 3pm @BaltimoreFire responded to the 3000blk of E. Monument St. Upon arrival units reported a 3stry dwelling heavy fire showing from the rear w/ extension to adjacent dwellings. 2nd alarm requested. No reported injuries & the cause is under investigation:



51- 70🔥 pic.twitter.com/YLADILX52I — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) April 10, 2023

A tweet from the Baltimore Firefighters Union showed smoke rising from mutiple homes.

🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE🔥

3000 blk E Monument St 21205#MadisonEastend@TonyGlover13#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from more than one 2-story row home. Additional units requested. pic.twitter.com/8GBYN4H014 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 10, 2023

No injuries were reported. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.