Fire officials investigating town home fire on East Monument street

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that spread to multiple town-homes on East Monument St. 

Around 3 p.m. Firefighters responded to the 3000 block of East Monument St. after reports of a three-story home fire. 

 A tweet from the Baltimore Firefighters Union showed smoke rising from mutiple homes.

No injuries were reported.  Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. 

April 10, 2023

