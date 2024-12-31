Watch CBS News
Child seriously injured in Anne Arundel County fire started by indoor liquid flame kit, officials say

By Adam Thompson

9-year-old seriously injured from townhouse fire in Laurel
BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old was seriously injured in a townhouse fire caused by an indoor liquid flame kit popular for making s'mores, according to Anne Arundel County investigators.

Crews responded around 3:50 p.m. on Monday, December 30, to the fire at the three-story townhome in the 8500 block of Crooked Tree Lane in Laurel.

The child was taken to the Johns Hopkins Burn Center with life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials. A woman was treated and released from the hospital.

Firefighters said the fire was contained without it spreading past the living room.

