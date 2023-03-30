Final suspect in 2021 Annapolis murder sentenced to life in prison

BALTIMORE — The Annapolis State's Attorney's Office announced the sentencing of the third and final suspect in the 2021 killing of 22-year-old Cornell Young.

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for felony first-degree murder, robbery, and weapons offenses for his role in the robbery, that officials believe led to the murder.

"Mr. Young was lured to a parking lot and killed by gunfire in broad daylight during a brazen robbery attempt. Today's sentence shows that we will not allow gun violence to be normalized in our community," Annapolis State's Attorney Anne Leitess said.

The suspect is the last of three men convicted and sentenced for the killing.

