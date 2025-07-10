Why aren't film productions coming to Maryland? Entertainment union members describe the impact.

An entertainment union in Maryland is questioning why it's been years since a production has been brought to the state, leaving many of their members out of work.

"I've had to find other forms of income, mostly change all spending habits," said Steve Saada, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

Through the years, Maryland has doubled as the set for major productions, such as House of Cards, The Wire, Veep, and most recently The Lady in the Lake on Apple+, and Lioness on Paramount.

But ever since the writers and actors' strike in 2022, Maryland has not seen any new productions, leaving hundreds of people like Saada with no way of making a living.

"To not be able to do the job that you're trained to do and I have between 15-17 years of experience doing, is really difficult," said Saada.

Lack of film production impacts Maryland

Saada says he's been out of work as a sound mixer and boom operator for nearly four years.

"And that was my livelihood," Saada said. "It's what gave me the opportunity to have healthcare for me and my family, a pension, annuity, overtime pay, Proper treatment, especially with union work, and that's all been gone."

Applefeld said the lack of film productions is because of two major vacancies at the Maryland Film Office, which falls under the Department of Commerce.

"In order to attract these productions, we need people in those positions desperately," Applefeld said.

Applefeld explains that those positions are typically the ones to market Maryland to production companies and act as a liaison once a location is chosen.

But since they've been vacant for some time, members of IATSE are not the only ones missing out on revenue.

Previous productions have created an economic boost of nearly $200 million for local businesses, such as restaurants and hotels.

"It would be a boom to our economy to have these projects here. The economic impact is close to $3 per dollar," said Len Applefeld, the president of IATSE.

Multiple attempts to reach the Department of Commerce went unanswered.

IATSE says they plan to voice these concerns again at Friday's Maryland Industry Coalition meeting.