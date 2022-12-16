Watch CBS News
Fight leads to stabbing at Accokeek Academy in PG County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Prince George's County detectives are investigating a stabbing at Accokeek Academy in Accokeek, Friday morning.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., detectives were notified of an altercation involving several students.  During the fight which took place as students exited the bus, one of the students stabbed another student. 

Following the incident, the school was placed under lockdown protocol, which has since been lifted. 

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.  

This story is still developing.  WJZ will provide updates as they become available.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 12:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

