Fight leads to stabbing at Accokeek Academy in PG County

BALTIMORE — Prince George's County detectives are investigating a stabbing at Accokeek Academy in Accokeek, Friday morning.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., detectives were notified of an altercation involving several students. During the fight which took place as students exited the bus, one of the students stabbed another student.

Following the incident, the school was placed under lockdown protocol, which has since been lifted.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

