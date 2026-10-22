Fiery crash kills driver in Northeast Baltimore

A crash involving a fire killed a motorist on Thursday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police say.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire at around 2:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Northern Parkway, near Hillen Road, according to police.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and observed an unidentified driver who was deceased at the scene.

The victim was transported to the medical examiner's office to be identified.

Police say accident investigators are handling the case.