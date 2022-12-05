Festive crowd sought for Today show segment about Miracle on 34th Street

Watch CBS News
By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Thinking about how to spread joy Wednesday morning? Baltimore's legendary Miracle on 34th Street is calling for a crowd. 

NBC's Today will be featuring the street live Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and organizers said they need a crowd

Today, a daily live talk show from NBC, is one of the most-watched morning shows in the nation with an average of three million total viewers last season, according to Adweek

Getting a crowd on the famously festive street is no problem at night, organizers said, but it could be a challenge Wednesday morning. 

So, can you show up and show off Baltimore's merriment on a national stage? 

Festive attire is encouraged for those who are able to attend. To find the light display, navigate to 726 West 34th Street in Baltimore. 

If you can't make it out on Wednesday, you'll still have a few weeks to visit. The lights will be on every night from Thanksgiving weekend to January 1, including all night on Christmas Eve. The lights go on at 6 p.m. and off at 10 p.m., except for Friday and Saturday, when they stay on until midnight. 

The festive event is in its 74th year. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 12:04 PM

