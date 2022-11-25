Miracle on 34th Street returns to Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The Miracle on 34th Street returns to light up the night Hampden on Saturday. It's a sure sign in Baltimore that Christmas cheer is rolling in.

The festive event is in its 74th year.

If you can't make it out on Saturday, no need to worry. The lights will be on every night starting Thanksgiving weekend to January 1, including all night on Christmas Eve. The lights go on at 6 p.m. and off at 10 p.m., except for Friday and Saturday, when they stay on until midnight.

To find the light display, navigate to 726 West 34th Street in Baltimore.