Watch CBS News
Local News

Miracle on 34th Street returns to Baltimore Saturday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Miracle on 34th Street returns to light up the night Hampden on Saturday. It's a sure sign in Baltimore that Christmas cheer is rolling in. 

The festive event is in its 74th year. 

If you can't make it out on Saturday, no need to worry. The lights will be on every night starting Thanksgiving weekend to January 1, including all night on Christmas Eve. The lights go on at 6 p.m. and off at 10 p.m., except for Friday and Saturday, when they stay on until midnight. 

To find the light display, navigate to 726 West 34th Street in Baltimore. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 1:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.