Feds make grab for $119 stock account belonging to the late Roy McGrath

BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors are trying to seize more than $100,000 from a stock account that belonged to Roy McGrath before his untimely death, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is asking a judge to freeze McGrath's TD Ameritrade account because it allegedly traces back to a fraudulent severance payment that McGrath negotiated before taking the job as former Gov. Larry Hogan's chief of staff, the Baltimore Banner reported.

But that amount only represents about half of the reportedly fraudulent severance payment that McGrath negotiated when he left the Maryland Environmental Service to serve under Hogan, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Joseph Murtha, McGrath's attorney, confirmed to WJZ that a complaint for forfeiture had been filed.

"I am in the process of obtaining additional information regarding the complaint," he said. "I am saddened by the government's effort and lamentably say so much for resting in peace."

McGrath died after he was shot in the head both by himself and an FBI agent, Knoxville, Tennessee prosecutors said.

Medical examiners have not been able to determine which of the two gunshot wounds killed the fugitive in the suburbs of Knoxville.

McGrath was on the run for weeks after he skipped out on his federal fraud trial in Baltimore on March 13.

The manhunt ended outside a strip mall in Knoxville, Tennessee, where McGrath allegedly pulled out a gun in front of agents.

McGrath was facing a maximum of 100 years in federal prison for charges of illegally recording Hogan and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state government.