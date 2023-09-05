Watch CBS News
Feds connect mystery author 'Ryan Cooper' to fugitive Roy McGrath in newly unsealed search warrants

/ The Baltimore Banner

BALTIMORE -- When the ex-political aide Roy McGrath went on the run from federal agents in March, an unknown biographer fought for his reputation. The author, known only as "Ryan C. Cooper," published two short e-books that aired McGrath's grievances and extolled his virtues.

Cooper was all over the internet for one week, promoting the books, emailing reporters, giving author interviews from a phone number that, oddly, could not be called back. Then, silence.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 5:15 PM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

