Federal judge blocks Trump administration's effort to close Maryland research center

The Beltsville Agricultural Research Center (BARC) in Prince George's County, Maryland, will remain open for now after a federal judge halted the Trump administration's effort to close the facility.

The ruling Tuesday temporarily blocks the administration's plan to restructure the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which included closing the flagship research center and transferring employees to other locations across the country.

Maryland Democratic leaders praised the decision, saying BARC plays a critical role in supporting farmers nationwide and researching threats to agriculture and public health, including Cyclospora and avian flu.

Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy said the ruling prevents the administration from permanently closing the facility.

"I applaud the decision of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, which granted a stay pursuant to 5 U.S.C. § 705, halting the Trump Administration's effort to restructure and reorganize the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)," Braveboy said.

Braveboy also said BARC supports an estimated 1,000 jobs and warned that permanently closing the center would reduce Maryland's gross domestic product by roughly $450 million.

"As County Executive, I will continue to fight for federal employees and federal jobs," Braveboy said. "We know that people don't take federal jobs just for the money, they take them because they believe in public service and the important missions of their agencies."

Maryland's Democratic congressional delegation also welcomed the ruling. U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, along with Reps. Glenn Ivey, Steny Hoyer, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, Sarah Elfreth, April McClain Delaney and Johnny Olszewski, issued a joint statement praising the court's decision.

"As we've said time and again, this Administration's attempts to shutter BARC are not only unwise — they're illegal," the lawmakers said in a joint statement. "BARC conducts critical research that helps farmers across our nation put food on the table for American families — including combatting serious threats to our agriculture, like Cyclospora and avian flu."

The lawmakers said the ruling makes clear that the administration's efforts conflict with congressional intent and pledged to continue opposing the closure.

The court's decision halts the effort for now, leaving BARC open while the legal challenge continues.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to the White House for a comment but has not heard back.