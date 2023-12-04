FBI to exhume body of Joyce Malecki, whose murder was explored in 'The Keepers,' next week

BALTIMORE - The FBI plans to exhume the body of Joyce Malecki, whose 1969 unsolved murder was documented in the Netflix series "The Keepers," on Thursday, December 14.

Malecki vanished while Christmas shopping at Harundale Mall on Nov. 11, 1969. Her body found was two days later at Fort Meade. Investigators said she was strangled and stabbed.

Malecki is buried at Loudon Park Cemetery in Baltimore.

People have long speculated that there was a link between the killings of Malecki and Sister Cathy Cesnik, a teacher at Baltimore's Archbishop Keough High School.

Cesnik disappeared four days before Malecki and her body was found in January, 1970, in a wooded area in Lansdowne.

"The Keepers" explored the connections between their murders.

Father Joseph Maskell, who served as guidance counselor at Archbishop Keough in the 1960s and 1970s, has been accused of sexually assaulting dozens of victims.

A WJZ investigation revealed many of those victims confided in Sister Cesnik just before her shocking murder.

