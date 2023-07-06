Family: FBI to exhume body of Joyce Malecki, whose murder was featured in Netflix's 'The Keepers'

BALTIMORE - The FBI is working on exhuming the body of 20-year-old Joyce Malecki who was found dead in November 1969 at Fort Meade, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

"They're working on the paperwork to exhume her body," said Darryl Malecki, one of Joyce's brothers. "I'm just thinking and hoping and praying that they have a good reason for doing that."

Investigators have long searched for links between her killing and the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a teacher at Archbishop Keough High School. Cesnick disappeared just days before Malecki, and her body was found two months later.

The Netflix documentary "The Keepers" looks at both cases and their possible links to allegations of sexual abuse at the now-closed all-girls high school.

A WJZ investigation in 2017 found many of those alleged abuse victims confided in Sister Cathy Cesnik before her murder, which has added to the suspicious circumstances.

A 456-page report released by the Maryland Attorney General's office identified 158 clergy, teachers, seminarians and deacons within the Archdiocese accused of abusing more than 600 victims going back to the 1940s.

