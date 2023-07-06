Watch CBS News
FBI to exhume body of Joyce Malecki, whose death was chronicled in 'The Keepers,' family says

The FBI plans to exhume the body of Joyce Malecki, who was found killed in 1969 on Fort Meade property in a case explored in the documentary "The Keepers," according to her brother and one of the family's legal advocates.

"They're working on the paperwork to exhume her body," said Darryl Malecki, one of Joyce's brothers. "I'm just thinking and hoping and praying that they have a good reason for doing that."

This story by Justin Fenton and Julie Scharper continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: FBI to exhume body of Joyce Malecki, whose death was chronicled in 'The Keepers,' family says

