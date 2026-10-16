Woman fatally stabbed in Baltimore after altercation involving gay slurs, police say

A woman was stabbed to death Wednesday in Baltimore after the suspect allegedly yelled gay slurs at a man she was walking with, according to court records.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2400 block of Druid Hill Avenue around 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, said a statement issued by the BPD.

After arriving on the scene, police found a 40-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound. Officers provided emergency aid, including administering CPR, and the woman was transported to the hospital for treatment. The victim, identified as Dominique Wilson, ended up dying of her injuries at the hospital.

Officers then saw a man, who witnesses had identified as the person involved in the stabbing, inside a nearby address. They called for him to come outside, and the suspect, identified by police as 51-year-old Anthony Thomas, complied with the request and came out of the building.

Witness said gay epithets were "ongoing issue" with suspect

Thomas requested medical assistance for himself and was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was later taken to Central Booking for processing. He faces first-degree murder, first-degree assault and multiple related charges.

Police located a male witness who provided information about the incident. The witness said he had been walking with Wilson along Druid Hill Avenue.

"While walking, Mr. Thomas began to yell homosexual slurs towards the witness," the charging documents state. "The witness verbally engaged Mr. Thomas, having taken offense to the homosexual slurs."

The witness told police that gay "epithets" had been an ongoing issue with Thomas, according to the charging documents.

"Mr. Thomas continued to reference his displeasure with the witness's sexuality," the documents said.

After challenging Thomas, the witness told police that he continued to walk to his destination with Wilson.

Police: Suspect was armed with two butcher knives

"The witness indicated that he and the victim observed Mr. Thomas standing on the steps of his house with two butcher knives in his hand," according to the charging documents.

The witness told officers that he and Wilson "attempted to defend themselves" before Thomas allegedly "swung the knife towards the victim and would soon realize she was injured," the charging documents state.

Police said they observed video footage relevant to the incident that "depict events showing Mr. Thomas with the victim and witness appearing to be in a physical altercation."

BPD homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them at 410-396-2100.