Fans, colleagues react after Jackson requests trade from Ravens

BALTIMORE — Fans and former teammates of Lamar Jackson had a range of reactions after he announced his request for a trade Monday morning.

The reactions list begins with a tweet from safety Tony Jefferson, who said he thinks it's time Lamar and the Ravens parted ways.

IMO I think at this point it’s best Lamar and Ravens go their separate ways. It’s been a hell of a ride- Lamar is the best talent I’ve seen or been around and someone whom players love to play for. It’s in best interest for both sides to move in a different direction — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) March 27, 2023

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, had an emotional response to Jefferson's statement, tweeting "Screw you dude!" It's unlikely the statement was directed towards Lamar, as a previous tweet in response to Jackson's announcement read, "Handle your business! We always here though."

Linebacker Patrick McQueen seems to be in support of Lamar's decision. Simply tweeting, "My boy yk (you know) what it is" in response to Jackson's initial announcement.

My boy yk what it is🤞🏽 https://t.co/vDMJP6rEIU — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) March 27, 2023

Sports journalists like Charlie White speculate that Lamar could have a successful career with other NFL teams that recognize Jackson's value.

The Colts, Panthers or any number of other teams would be lucky to get you in a trade. Some teams don't realize the value of a player's production until it's elsewhere. — Charlie White (@c_write) March 27, 2023

It's no surprise that plenty of Lamar's fans in Baltimore are sad to see him go.

Lamar, majority of your fans are from Baltimore, and we'll love to have you here still, this fully breaks our hearts that you requested a trade out of Baltimore, we need you here but business is business, we'll always be cheering for you if you stay or go, you always our QB1 💜🖤 — phenomenal_bopper (@truzzthat) March 27, 2023

The Ravens Realm, a fan account tweeted a heartwarming reel of moments of Jackson's time in Baltimore, as a reminder that many fans will always have love for Lamar.