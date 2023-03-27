Watch CBS News
Fans, colleagues react after Jackson requests trade from Ravens

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Fans and former teammates of Lamar Jackson had a range of reactions after he announced his request for a trade Monday morning. 

The reactions list begins with a tweet from safety Tony Jefferson, who said he thinks it's time Lamar and the Ravens parted ways. 

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, had an emotional response to Jefferson's statement, tweeting "Screw you dude!"  It's unlikely the statement was directed towards Lamar, as a previous tweet in response to Jackson's announcement read, "Handle your business! We always here though."

Linebacker Patrick McQueen seems to be in support of Lamar's decision.  Simply tweeting, "My boy yk (you know) what it is" in response to Jackson's initial announcement

Sports journalists like Charlie White speculate that Lamar could have a successful career with other NFL teams that recognize Jackson's value.  

It's no surprise that plenty of Lamar's fans in Baltimore are sad to see him go.  

The Ravens Realm, a fan account tweeted a heartwarming reel of moments of Jackson's time in Baltimore, as a reminder that many fans will always have love for Lamar.  

