Family of "Big Sam" Brown speaks about Maryland's decision not to file charges against officer

The family of Samuel "Big Sam" Brown is holding a press conference on Tuesday to respond to the decision earlier this month by Maryland's Attorney General not to file charges against the officer connected to Brown's death.

The news conference included attorneys from the firm Murphy, Falcon & Murphy, who are representing the Brown family. It will be held outside the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore.

Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced August 13 that the Baltimore County police officer would not face criminal charges in connection with the death of 56-year-old Brown.

The officer, Derek Hadel, was placed on administrative leave following the Feb. 16 encounter at a Woodlawn intersection. Brown died at a hospital nearly two weeks later on Feb. 27. The State's Medical Examiner's Office ruled the manner of death a homicide in March.

Body cam footage showed incident

The Maryland Attorney General's Office released the police-worn body camera footage in March.

Investigators said the Baltimore County officer found Brown asleep behind the wheel at a stoplight in the area of Whitehead Court and Security Boulevard in Woodlawn around 3:30 a.m. on February 16.

The video shows footage of Brown getting out of his vehicle during a conversation with the officer. The video then shows Officer Hadel pushing Brown back two times.

A verbal altercation continues, and Brown is then seen shoving the officer's hands down.

The officer is then seen throwing two punches, and Brown falls back and hits his head on the concrete. The Attorney General's report said Officer Hadel requested emergency medical services (EMS) and rendered medical aid to Brown until EMS arrived to transport him to the hospital.

A statement issued by Attorney General Anthony G. Brown concluded by saying that "after completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officer did not commit a crime under Maryland law."

Why no charges?

In their report, investigators for the Maryland Attorney General wrote, "There is insufficient evidence to prove the officer in this case intended to use force that exceeded what was necessary and proportional to protect himself."

The investigators determined Brown was so close to the officer that using pepper spray or a Taser to de-escalate "would have been unadvisable."

They noted the officer did lightly push Brown and give verbal commands.

The report stated, "Mr. Brown's refusal to comply with law-enforcement commands, his continued approach towards the officer, and his multiple slaps at the officer's hand presented an imminent threat to the officer's safety."

The medical examiner previously ruled Brown's death was a homicide.

The attorney general's report said, "The evidence here is insufficient to defeat a claim that the subject officer acted in self-defense. Specifically, we cannot prove that it was unreasonable for the subject officer to believe that Mr. Brown posed an ongoing threat to his safety, as Mr. Brown had defied commands, confronted the subject officer, and twice slapped at the officer's hand. With these facts—and evidence that Officer Hadel acted in accordance with his BCPD training on defensive tactics—we cannot prove that the use of force demonstrated a reckless disregard for Mr. Brown's life. Nor can we prove, considering Mr. Brown's proximity and assaultive conduct, that the use of force was more than reasonably necessary to stop the threat presented."