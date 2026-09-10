Family demands justice after woman is pulled from SUV, shot in North Baltimore

The heartbroken family of a woman killed in North Baltimore remembered her life at her funeral Thursday while demanding justice and answers in her brutal murder.

Alexis Moore was just weeks away from welcoming her first grandchild, her family said, when she was pulled from the back seat of an SUV and shot. Investigators said her body was left in the middle of Ellerslie Avenue in North Baltimore's Better Waverly neighborhood.

The heartbroken family of a woman killed in North Baltimore remembered her life at her funeral Thursday and demanded justice and answers in her brutal murder. Photo by Alexis Moore's family

Sister speaks

Alexis Moore's sister held back tears as she talked about the crime that shook her family to its core.

"People don't understand. When you hurt someone, you're not only hurting that person. They've got family. They've got people out here who love them," her sister, Netta, told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

Alexis Moore's sister held back tears talking about the crime that shook her family to its core. CBS News Baltimore

Netta said she last spoke to her sister several weeks ago on Monument Street. Moore was upbeat about welcoming her grandchild, she said.

Her daughter is now in shock.

"To get a knock at your door at 9 o'clock in the morning and they say that your mother has been murdered—that's devastation," the victim's sister said. "What happened to her she did not deserve it at all. At all!"

She remembered Moore as caring and full of life.

"She was a person who gave joy anywhere she went, the person who brightened up the room, the person who was not scared of nothing," Netta said. "A big giant in a little person's body. That's who she was. She was a big giant in a little person's body. And for her to be gone the way they did her, it's so grimy."

Her sister said Moore had no known connection to the neighborhood where she was killed.

Netta said she last spoke to her sister several weeks ago on Monument Street and Moore was upbeat about welcoming her grandchild. Photo by Alexis Moore's family

Caught on camera

Moore's life ended just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 21 on Ellerslie Avenue near Montpelier Park in Better Waverly.

The street abruptly turns at the edge of the park.

A surveillance camera tucked away on the side of a rowhouse captured the shooting.

A surveillance camera tucked away on the side of a rowhouse captured the brutal crime. Photo by Alexis Moore's family

"It's a senseless act. Someone was shot and killed in the middle of the street, and these two individuals got out of the vehicle and executed a person," Detective Vernon Davis of the Baltimore Police Department told WJZ Investigates. "Shameless, heartless."

The video shows two men pulling up in an older Ford SUV, possibly a Ford Taurus X.

The video shows two men pull up in an older Ford SUV, possibly a Ford Taurus X. Baltimore Police

The driver is wearing distinctive clothing: tan shorts with dark leggings underneath. A mask covers his face.

Moore can be seen in the back seat wearing what appears to be a white short-sleeved shirt.

Moore can be seen in the back seat wearing what appears to be a white short-sleeved shirt. Baltimore Police

After the passenger, a man wearing a gray hoodie, opens her door, Moore appears to struggle with him. She is then pulled from the SUV and shot before being left in the street.

The video then shows the passenger rushing into the driver's seat. The original driver scrambles into the passenger seat, and they take off.

The video then shows the initial passenger in the SUV, rush into the driver's seat. The former driver scrambles to get into the passenger seat. Baltimore Police

"We don't know the relationship between the victim and the suspects, and that is a part of this investigation," Detective Davis said. "That's why we're asking for the public's help—to get as many eyes as possible on that video and to get these people identified, to get that vehicle identified so we can get these guys in custody. They left the person shot in the middle of the street, and again, it's a heartless, senseless crime, and we need to get these people off the streets."

The victim's sister believes someone Moore knew committed the crime.

"For her to get into somebody's car, she had to know them. She had to know who they were, and she had to trust them. Because one thing about my sister, she is not going to get into anybody's car that she does not know," Netta said. "And they just left her there, just left her there. Y'all just left her there for dead."

A neighbor told WJZ Investigates that the area is extremely dark at night, with a broken streetlight surrounded by overgrown trees.

A neighbor told WJZ Investigates the area is extremely dark at night with a broken streetlight surrounded by overgrown trees. CBS News Baltimore

Reward for tips

Moore's picture now appears on a reward flyer offering $8,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Moore's picture now stares back from a reward flyer announcing $8,000 for tips that lead to any arrests in the case. Baltimore Police

Her sister is pleading with anyone who knows something to come forward.

"Somebody knows something. I just pray and hope the people who do see this do the right thing because at the end of the day, if it was your relatives, you'd want the same thing done for your family," Netta told Hellgren. "Just do the right thing. That's all we ask. Just do the right thing and keep her kids in your prayers."

Anyone with information should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Moore is one of 76 people killed so far in Baltimore City in 2026, compared with 90 at this time last year.