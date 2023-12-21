Families concerned after five guns found this week in Baltimore City Public Schools

Families concerned after five guns found this week in Baltimore City Public Schools

Families concerned after five guns found this week in Baltimore City Public Schools

BALTIMORE - Five guns have been found inside Baltimore City Public Schools in the last two days.

"It's very concerning that someone would bring an armed weapon where children are supposed to learn," said Devera Ruff, who has a granddaughter at Baltimore's KIPP Harmony Academy.

On Thursday morning, an employee at KIPP Harmony Charter School was arrested for having a gun on the property.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner, the employee had the gun in her purse and left it in a bathroom where another employee found it.

WJZ spoke to parents during dismissal who are extremely worried.

"(I'm) Just not understanding why they would have it," parent Desmond Brown said. "(That's) the most scary part about it."

Later that same day, a student was found with a gun at Frederick Douglass High School. That student was arrested.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old student at Dunbar High School was arrested for have three guns on campus.

WJZ's Data Journalist has been tracking these alarming incidents,

According to the gun violence archives, in the past 12 months, 13 guns have been recovered from Baltimore City Public Schools, including the ones found this week.

"Were concerned," Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson Andre Riley said. "We never want any of our weapons in our buildings."

Riley told WJZ the district takes this matter very seriously and they're thankful the weapons were reported to them in a timely manner.

"The fact that we found them and that they weren't being used to harm people is a positive in a not so positive time," Riley said.

City schools say both students and the employee found with guns will face legal and disciplinary actions.