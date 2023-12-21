Employee at KIPP Harmony Academy in Baltimore arrested after being found with gun
BALTIMORE -- An employee at KIPP Harmony Academy in Baltimore was arrested Thursday after being found with a gun on school property, Baltimore City Public Schools said.
Students were not in the area when another employee discovered the weapon, but the school was placed on a soft lockdown until the incident was resolved, according to BCPS.
Officials said no one was harmed.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.