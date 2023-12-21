Employee at KIPP Harmony Academy in Baltimore arrested after being found with gun

Derek Beasley has your Wednesday night forecast (12/20/2023)

BALTIMORE -- An employee at KIPP Harmony Academy in Baltimore was arrested Thursday after being found with a gun on school property, Baltimore City Public Schools said.

Students were not in the area when another employee discovered the weapon, but the school was placed on a soft lockdown until the incident was resolved, according to BCPS.

Officials said no one was harmed.

This story is developing and will be updated.