15-year-old Dunbar High student arrested after three handguns found on campus during search

BALTIMORE - A Dunbar High School student was arrested Wednesday after three handguns were found on campus, our media partner at The Baltimore Banner reports.

The 15-year-old was charged with handgun violations.

The Banner reports that Principal Yetunde Reeves confirmed in a letter sent to families and the community weapons were located during a search related to a student incident. The weapons were not used in conflict on campus.

"At Dunbar, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We work daily to ensure a safe and positive environment for teaching and learning," Reeves wrote. "We are disappointed that weapons were found on our campus, but relieved that the weapons were located and appropriate actions can be taken."