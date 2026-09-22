Fall Prevention Tips: How to Stay Safe, Active and Independent As You Age

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A fall is any event that causes a person to unintentionally come to rest on the ground, floor or another lower level.

While falls can happen at any age, older adults face a greater risk of serious injury and reduced independence. Fortunately, many falls can be prevented through a combination of physical activity, healthy habits, proper support and a safe home environment.

The Geriatric Special Interest Group at the Rehabilitation Institute at Sinai encourages older adults, family caregivers and community members to make these elements of fall prevention part of their daily routine.

Stay Active to Reduce Your Risk of Falls

One of the most effective ways to reduce fall risk is to stay active throughout life, especially as you age.

While it may feel safer to limit movement, inactivity can actually lead to reduced strength, balance and flexibility, increasing your risk over time. A well-rounded exercise routine can help offset age-related changes and improve overall mobility, regardless of your starting point.

Aerobic Exercise

Aerobic activity improves stamina, endurance and heart health.

Examples: Walking, biking, dancing and water exercise

Walking, biking, dancing and water exercise How often: Three to five days per week

Three to five days per week Intensity: Fairly light to somewhat hard

Fairly light to somewhat hard Tip: Start with a few minutes at a time and gradually work toward 30 to 60 minutes per session.

Resistance Training

Resistance training helps build strength, making everyday tasks like lifting laundry baskets, carrying groceries and performing yardwork easier and safer.

Examples: Hand weights, resistance bands, weight machines and bodyweight exercises

Hand weights, resistance bands, weight machines and bodyweight exercises How often: Two or more days per week, with a rest day between sessions

Two or more days per week, with a rest day between sessions Intensity: Start with light effort and gradually progress to moderate or challenging effort

Start with light effort and gradually progress to moderate or challenging effort Tip: Begin with about 15 repetitions for each major muscle group. Over time, progress to eight to 12 repetitions that feel challenging. Repeat one to three sets.

Balance Training

Balance training improves your ability to recover from unexpected movements and resist forces that could cause a fall. It can also help reduce the risk of injury if a fall does occur.

Examples: Tai chi, heel-to-toe walking and single-leg stance

Tai chi, heel-to-toe walking and single-leg stance How often: Two to three days per week

Two to three days per week Intensity: Begin with supported exercises and gradually advance to unsupported or dynamic movements

Begin with supported exercises and gradually advance to unsupported or dynamic movements Tip: Practice in an uncluttered area and use a chair or wall for support when needed.

Flexibility Training

Flexibility exercises help maintain range of motion in the muscles and joints. This can make everyday activities like walking, bending and reaching easier and more comfortable.

Examples: Static and dynamic stretching

Static and dynamic stretching How often: Two or more days per week

Two or more days per week Intensity: Stretch to the point of gentle tightness, not pain.

Stretch to the point of gentle tightness, not pain. Tip: Hold each stretch for 30 to 60 seconds and repeat three to four times.

It's never too late to start an exercise program. If you're unsure where to begin or have specific limitations, our Comprehensive Outpatient Rehabilitation Program (CORP) creates personalized plans tailored to each patient's goals, abilities and health needs.

Protect Your Health Beyond Exercise

Staying active is one of the most important fall prevention strategies, but it is not the only one. Understanding how your vision, medications and overall health affect your balance can help you manage risks early.

Schedule Annual Eye Exams

Maintaining good vision helps you identify obstacles, judge distances and safely navigate your surroundings.

While aging can cause vision changes on its own, conditions such as diabetes, stroke and heart disease can also contribute. Regular eye exams and updated prescription lenses are important protections.

Review Medications Regularly

As we age, medications can affect us differently, causing new symptoms like dizziness, lightheadedness, drowsiness and changes in blood pressure.

Common medications that may increase fall risk include:

Sleep medications, such as Ambien and Lunesta

such as Ambien and Lunesta Blood pressure medications, such as Metoprolol, Clonidine, Furosemide and Lisinopril

such as Metoprolol, Clonidine, Furosemide and Lisinopril Antidepressants, such as Paxil

such as Paxil Opioid pain medications, such as Oxycodone, Tramadol and Hydrocodone

such as Oxycodone, Tramadol and Hydrocodone Antipsychotic medications, such as Haldol and Seroquel

such as Haldol and Seroquel Anti-epileptic medications, such as Keppra, Lamictal and Depakote

such as Keppra, Lamictal and Depakote NSAID pain relievers, such as Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Celecoxib and Meloxicam

such as Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Celecoxib and Meloxicam Muscle relaxants, such as Cyclobenzaprine, Methocarbamol and Baclofen

such as Cyclobenzaprine, Methocarbamol and Baclofen Antihistamines, such as Benadryl, Dramamine and Meclizine

such as Benadryl, Dramamine and Meclizine Bladder control medications, such as Oxybutynin

If you notice symptoms that make you feel unsteady, talk with your healthcare provider or pharmacist rather than stopping medications on your own. Be prepared to discuss your symptoms, when they started, how often they occur and how much they affect your daily activities.

Consider Assistive Devices, Adaptive Equipment and Other Supports

Many older adults hesitate to use walking aids or other assistive devices because they worry these tools will limit their independence. In reality, the opposite is often true.

Depending on your needs, your care team may recommend:

Rolling walkers or single-point canes for added stability while walking

Shower chairs to reduce the risk of slipping while bathing

Grab bars for additional support in bathrooms

Apple Watches or similar wearable devices that provide quick access to emergency services or family members

Devices like Amazon Alexa that can be programmed with medication reminders, appointment notifications and emergency contacts

Phone lanyards to keep phones accessible while keeping hands free for mobility and balance

The right support can help older adults stay active and confidence while giving loved ones peace of mind.

Make Your Home Safer and Reduce Fall Hazards

More than half of falls occur at home. Simple modifications can make everyday spaces safer, whether you're experiencing changes in strength, balance and coordination or navigating low vision.

Consider these changes:

Increase lighting throughout the home, especially in hallways, stairways and entryways

Remove clutter from walkways and high-traffic areas

Remove or securely fasten throw rugs that can become tripping hazards

Install grab bars near toilets and inside showers or tubs

Add a second handrail to stairways whenever possible

Apply high-contrast tape to stair edges and rugs to improve visibility

Use non-slip paint or coatings on outdoor steps and other potentially slippery surfaces

The CDC's home fall prevention checklist offers additional guidance for identifying and addressing potential hazards.

Enjoy Independence at Every Age

Falls are not an inevitable part of aging. Staying active, monitoring your health, using appropriate support and creating a safer home environment can significantly reduce your risk.

If you're concerned about your fall risk, looking for a personalized activity plan or recovering from an injury, the Rehabilitation Institute at Sinai is here to help. Learn more about our services and how our team can support your goals.