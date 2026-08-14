FAA bans drone flights around Maryland State Fair grounds

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned drone flights around the grounds of the Maryland State Fair.

The "No Drone Zone" was established by the FAA and Baltimore County Police Department in an effort to "ensure a safe environment for all attendees," a police statement said.

The restricted zone will ban drone activity of all kinds, even for experienced remote pilots or individuals who possess "a standard airspace authorization," the department said. "Airspace restrictions apply to everyone, and land-use approvals for takeoff and landing will be strictly enforced."

What is a No Drone Zone?

A "No Drone Zone" means that unauthorized drone flights are strictly prohibited in a designated airspace and surrounding areas.

During public events, such as the Maryland State Fair, the FAA establishes Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) to limit drone activity in and around the event area and to secure the surrounding airspace.

In the case of the Maryland State Fair, the no fly zone will prohibit drone activity within a half-nautical mile radius of the fairgrounds. The only exception to the rule will be drones that have received specific, authorized approval. The restriction will be in effect from Thursday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 13.

The Baltimore County Police Department notes that flying a drone in a restricted area "is a federal offense that carries significant penalties, including fines of up to $100,000, up to one year in prison, and the seizure of your drone." Police urge visitors to the Maryland State Fair to immediately report "unsafe or suspicious drone activity" by calling 911.