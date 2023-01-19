The Eagles add Baltimore stop to 'Hotel California' tour

BALTIMORE -- The iconic '70s rock group the Eagles are bringing one of their most successful albums to Baltimore this Spring.

LiveNation announced Thursday the band added Baltimore to their Hotel California 2023 Tour for Saturday, April 8 at the CFG Bank Arena.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Photo of EAGLES; L-R: Glenn Frey, Don Felder and Joe Walsh performing live onstage on Hotel California tour (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) Richard E. Aaron

The group, featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will perform Eagles' "Hotel California" in its entirety from start to finish. After a short intermission, the band will play a set of their greatest hits.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Presales are available starting Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

