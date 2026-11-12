17-year-old killed in Jeep crash near Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County

A 17-year-old from Montgomery County, Maryland is dead after his Jeep left the road and crashed into several trees near Seneca Creek State Park.

The Montgomery County Police Department identified the victim Thursday as 17-year-old Ethan Ramos, from Germantown.

Police responded to the crash at around 3:19 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Riffle Ford Road and Seneca Creek Trail. Once on the scene, the officers found a single-vehicle collision involving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler.

Investigators said they believe Ramos was driving north on Riffle Ford Road when he lost control of the Jeep "for reasons that remain under investigation." The Jeep then struck multiple trees and flipped over before coming to a stop.

Ramos was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Police said this remains an active investigation and may take "several weeks to months" to complete. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.