After organizers of the Essence Festival of Culture announced the event was departing New Orleans after more than 30 years, officials in Maryland are holding "extensive discussions" to bring the festival to Baltimore, the mayor's office says.

The talks have involved the Mayor's Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment (MOACE), the Baltimore Development Corp., Visit Maryland and state officials, according to a statement shared with CBS Baltimore.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno confirmed the departure of the Essence Festival of Culture and recently spoke about plans for a new festival coming to the city that will be announced on December 9.

The festival's contract with New Orleans ended this fall, according to our media partner, the Baltimore Banner.

Other cities seeking to host Essence Festival of Culture include Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia, Nashville and New York, according to a report in the New Orleans newspaper The Times-Picayune.

The director of MOACE, Linzy Jackson, confirmed in the statement that for several months, officials from Baltimore and Maryland have been "engaged in extensive discussions directly with ESSENCE leadership regarding bringing the ESSENCE Festival of Culture to Baltimore."

Jackson acknowledged an understanding that the festival's organizers have had a preference to keep the festival in the South. However, the discussions that have taken place have made it clear that Baltimore is one of the finalist cities being considered.

"We remain confident in Baltimore's ability to host an event of this magnitude and will continue to actively pursue national opportunities that further position Baltimore as a premier destination for arts, culture, and entertainment," Jackson said.