Ballot collector caught in Northeast Baltimore shopping center shooting

The Baltimore City Board of Elections confirmed that a contractor was in the mix of a police-involved shooting that took place Thursday afternoon at the Erdman Shopping Center in Northeast Baltimore.

The BOE says the contractor was uninjured during the incident, but he was an innocent bystander in the vicinity of the shooting.

A Baltimore City elections director confirmed the following with WJZ:

"The contractor was retrieving ballots from a ballot drop box located at 3801 Erdman Avenue. The contractor was uninjured. All ballots that were in the contractor's possession have been retrieved by the Board of Elections and are secure. No ballots were damaged."

However, the BOE says the contractor's vehicle took some damage during the shooting, which took place near a library and child care center.

As of Friday afternoon, police say the man who was involved in the incident remains in critical condition.

Additional details

On Friday afternoon, the Office of the Attorney General announced they were investigating the shooting, urging anyone with information, including cell phone or private surveillance video, to contact them.

According to the OAG's preliminary investigation, a Baltimore Police officer was sitting in his cruiser when he spotted a man walking into the Erdman Shopping Center parking lot.

The man supposedly approached the cruiser for unknown reasons at this time, and during the encounter, the man ended up running from the officer.

The officer initially followed the man in his cruiser before getting out to pursue the man on foot.

During the chase, the man pointed a firearm at the officer, prompting the officer to shoot the man.

At this moment, it is unclear why the man ran from the officer.

Officers rendered aid to the man until emergency services arrived and assumed care. The man was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains.

Body-cam footage to be released

Following the incident, police recovered a firearm at the scene.

The officer, who has not yet been named, was uninjured during the incident.

Body-worn camera footage captured the interaction. The footage is set to be released at a later date.

To submit a tip regarding this incident, call (410) 576–7070 or email IID@oag.maryland.gov.