'Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert' coming to Baltimore this fall

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- 'Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert' is coming to Baltimore this fall, Disney Concerts announced. 

Attendees of all ages will get to sing along with their favorite Grammy Award-winning songs performed by a live band while watching the full film.

The sing-along, part of a 45-city tour, will be at The Lyric on Oct. 29. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. 

Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 11:49 AM

