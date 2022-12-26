Electric crews still working to restore power to thousands impacted by last week's winter storm

BALTIMORE - Thousands of people in Maryland are still without power days after a winter storm bullied its way through the state.

The storm, which brought up to 60 mph wind gusts at times and bone-chilling temperatures, knocked down trees and powerlines, and took out Baltimore area power outages prompt rapid repairs, spill over into Christmas Day.

As of Monday morning, about 1,800 BGE customers are still affected by power outages.

BGE said crews worked throughout the day on Christmas Eve to restore power to the more than 100,000 customers who lost it when the winter storm hit Maryland on Friday.

As of Christmas morning, BGE said it restored power to 90 percent of the people who lost it.

But, cold temperatures and damage from fallen trees and tree limbs around Baltimore not only knocked out power to homes but also a number of traffic and street lights.