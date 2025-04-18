Easter spending on the rise despite economic uncertainty

With Easter weekend upon us and excitement high, many shoppers are scrambling to put together last-minute baskets or meals while their wallets are a bit lighter.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), consumers are expected to reach $23.6 billion in spending this year. Retail experts believe consumers are focused on making Easter special, even as they remain unsure about the broader economy.

WJZ's Janay Reece caught up with Angelique Polk, a Maryland resident shopping at Yia Yia's Bakery for two events: Easter and her husband's birthday.

"I am so happy. My husband wants us to start going to church as a family— I want us to start our traditions so this is a special year for us," Polk said.

Polk is one of many customers hoping to buy a sweet deal for her family.

"He wants a strawberry and vanilla birthday cake, and he always gets what he wants, so I am scouring on my day off to get his birthday cake," Polk said.

Overall, experts believe consumers are budgeting $12 more per person on Easter this year, compared with last year — even as they slow their spending on other goods.

Smart shopping

Stephanie Carls, a Retail Insights Expert for RetailMeNot, explained that the reason for the shift in spending this year is that consumers are shopping smarter.

"Individuals are really just trying to find different ways that they can still celebrate, they can still plan and be together, they can be creative, but they are just being smarter with the budget this year," she explained.

"The price of things has increased everywhere else, but we try to keep our customers happy and keep our prices still the same," Mo Jadoo, the owner of Yia Yia's Bakery, said.

Jadoo said that on the other side of the register, the Spring holidays are lining up, giving them a big boost in business.

"It is both Easter this year, happening at the same time as Greek Orthodox and Christian Easter, so it is nonstop people are coming in and out," Jadoo said. "All the Greek stuff, Easter stuff – like the sweet Greek bread, cookies—everything you can think of, people can take to each other's house and everything."

Whether you're celebrating big or keeping things simple, Easter is all about thoughtful traditions, creative swaps, and sweet savings.