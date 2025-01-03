Surveillance images show pair wanted in Baltimore shooting, attempted robbery on New Year's Day

BALTIMORE -- Police released surveillance images Friday, hoping the public can help identify two people involved in a shooting and attempted robbery on New Year's Day.

Just after 10 p.m. on January 1, police said they were called to a local hospital where a man had walked in with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

Police learned the victim was shot during an attempted commercial armed robbery in the 2400 block of Saint Paul St. in East Baltimore.

Identity Sought



In reference to a shooting & attempted commercial robbery that occurred on January 1, 2024, in the 2400 block of Saint Paul Street, investigators need your help in identifying the two pictured individuals.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern… pic.twitter.com/1mZaqi0diG — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 3, 2025

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police at 410-396-2433, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.