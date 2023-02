BALTIMORE -- One person was injured by a fire in East Baltimore on Saturday night, according to the local firefighter's union.

The fire started in the 800 block of North Monford Avenue shortly before 10 p.m., union officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the local firefighter's union.

Shortly before 10pm #BCFD responded to the 800blk of N. Montford Ave. Upon arrival units discovered a 2 story middle of the group row house w/ smoke showing from the 2nd flr. 1 civilian injured.The fire has been placed under control & the cause of the fire is under investigation pic.twitter.com/0ZRJe3vkFW — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 19, 2023