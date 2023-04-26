Dunkin' celebrating Preakness Stakes return with Black Eyed Susan donut

BALTIMORE - Dunkin' is celebrating the return of the Preakness Stakes to Baltimore next month by bringing back the Black Eyed Susan donut, a tribute to Maryland's official state flower and its horse racing tradition.

The donut will be available at participating Dunkin' restaurants across Maryland from Wednesday April 26, until May 23.

The Black Eyed Susan donut is a yeast shell frosted with yellow icing and topped with chocolate sprinkles, accompanied by a glazed chocolate Munchkins donut hole treat.

Colleen Krygiel, Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager, expressed excitement for the limited-time offering, saying, "Baltimore loves the Preakness Stakes, and Dunkin' loves honoring the second leg of horse racing's triple crown with this delicious treat."

In addition to the Black Eyed Susan donut, Dunkin' is also launching a new lineup of iced beverages to help customers stay refreshed during warmer days. The new offerings include the Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher, Turtle Signature Latte, and Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee.

From May 1 to May 31, Dunkin' Rewards members can enjoy exclusive single-use offers through the Dunkin' Rewards app.

Moreover, Dunkin' will help fans start their week on a high note with a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase every Monday in May.

Dunkin' is also testing a new Whipped Lemonade drink exclusively at participating Baltimore-area restaurants. Available starting today for a limited time, the sweet and creamy lemonade combines traditional lemonade with a swirl of sweetened condensed milk, all whipped together and served over ice.