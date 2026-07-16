Driver of tractor-trailer that crashed into Dundalk homes released from hospital as cleanup begins

The driver of a tractor-trailer that plowed into several homes Wednesday in Dundalk, Maryland has been released from the hospital.

At least one homeowner is displaced by the damage, and neighbors are now looking to clean up the mess that was left behind on North Dundalk Avenue.

Video captures dramatic crash

A tractor-trailer crashed into several homes in Dundalk, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. CBS News Baltimore

The tractor-trailer was caught on camera racing down the street before taking down a pole, hitting two cars and damaging seven homes Wednesday evening.

"It's just horrible," said neighbor Kelly Deprima. "I'm amazed that nobody was walking on the sidewalk."

While the truck barely missed some homes, one suffered significant damage.

"That truck hit the corner of this house, which jolted our house," said Deprima. "If he just would have been a little bit to the left, he would have took out these porches."

Deprima said she spoke with the homeowner after the crash.

"He had to leave the house. So, he's trying to get things in the car. You know, he works every day. So, it was a lot for him. He was very, very shaken up," she said.

Baltimore County Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released Thursday.

The tractor-trailer was removed from the scene early Thursday morning, and contractors worked to remove debris into the afternoon. Pieces of a front porch, steps and other items remained scattered across the lawn, and one of the damaged homes was boarded up.

"We deserve a little bit better"

Neighbors told WJZ-TV speeding has been a constant issue along N. Dundalk Ave.

"A lot of accidents happen right here in front of our house, which involve our vehicles," Deprima said. "I told you, it's like a racetrack here at night, and nothing's done about it. It's crazy. From seeing the video, you can obviously see the truck was going at a high rate of speed."

She's looking to county leaders to make a change.

"I just hope that the county pays attention to what's going on on this road. It's a lot, it is a lot," she said. "The residents here, we deserve a little bit better."

Baltimore County Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the department's Commercial Vehicle Safety Team is helping detectives.