Proposed Maryland inpatient drug treatment center has residents concerned about safety

BALTIMORE -- Dundalk residents are concerned about space, safety and privacy if a proposed inpatient drug treatment facility is built in their community.

Ben Cox has been a staple in the community with his roofing and construction business on Eastern Avenue. Cox, who has been sober for 28 years, has other drug treatment facilities in Lutherville and Fallston.

He now wants to build a facility on Eastern Avenue in Dundalk that will house close to 50 patients through what he describes as a 3.1 level of care, just 46 feet from nearby homes.

"It's more of a personal passion project and the construction company is really how I earn my living," Cox said. "I was able to get clean at the age of 21 and maintain sobriety and being clean ever since then."

The facility would be 13,000 square feet with 46 beds, counselors and supervision.

"A halfway house on steroids with a lot of supervision and a lot of extra therapy and counseling that you wouldn't get in a typical halfway house," Cox said.

Resident concerns

Residents argue that the treatment facility would be too close to residential homes, and would be a safety concern.

"One of my biggest concerns, is this going to increase the people and the safety of our neighborhood?" neighbor Kelly Love-Rayner said.

Residents are expected to learn more about Cox's plan on Wednesday at a community town hall at the Moore Lodge on Eastern Avenue.

"So it's important that residents turn out tonight and they actually talk to Mr. Cox, find out what he actually plans to build," said Lynne Mitchell, from the Eastwood Residents Community Association.

"You kind of have to appreciate their perspective and take it into consideration," Cox added. "People are looking out for their families and their neighborhoods and they want it to be a safe place."