Driver sought in deadly Canton hit-and-run

BALTIMORE - A 42-year-old man is dead after he was struck in Canton Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 2900 block of O'Donnell Street around 2:45a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck. Once on scene, they located the man suffering from several injuries.

He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say the striking car fled the scene.

Police have not yet identified the victim, or released details on the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crash Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.