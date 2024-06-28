Driver sentenced in fatal I-695 crash granted request for home detention

BALTIMORE -- A driver convicted of manslaughter in the fatal I-695 crash that killed six construction workers last year had his request to get out of jail early granted by a judge Friday.

Melachi Brown, 21, was given home detention after his request to get out of jail early was granted by a judge.

Brown was originally sentenced to 10 years with all but three months suspended for each count. Each count was to be served consecutively for a total of 18 months in prison.

During a sentence reduction hearing, Brown said he suffered anxiety and depression and feared for his life while behind bars.

Brown will now serve the rest of his 18 month sentence in home detention.

The brother of Sybil Dimaggio, one of the victims in the fatal crash, said the request grant is devastating for his family and begged the judge not to let Brown out of jail.

A video obtained by WJZ shows the two cars crashing at a high rate of speed.

Last summer, WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren sat down with Dylan DiMaggio and Nora DiMaggio, the children of Sybil DiMaggio.

They talked about the pain of losing their mother, as well as calling for more precautions for construction workers in work zones.

"Just in an instant, your whole world is overturned, nothing is the same," Nora DiMaggio said. "You don't cope with it, you don't move on. It's just terrible."

This story is developing.