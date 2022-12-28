Watch CBS News
Driver killed after crashing into utility pole in Harford County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man died early Wednesday after driving off the road and crashing into a utility pole in Harford County.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area out Route 136 near Asbury Road in Churchville.

Maryland State Police said 25-year-old Bryan Nunez was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Investigators said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he went across the road and struck the utility pole.

Route 136 was closed for about eight hours for the investigation and repair of the utility pole.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 12:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

