Driver killed, 6 displaced after car crashes into Gaithersburg home

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died and six people have been displaced after a fiery crash into a Gaithersburg townhome Monday afternoon, officials said. 

Units responded shortly before 3 p.m. to Orchard Ridge Drive near Twin Lakes Drive for the crash. 

Montgomery County police said a 2016 BMW was traveling southbound on Orchard Ridge Drive when it crossed the median and entered the opposite side of the roadway, police said. 

Investigators believe the 62-year-old driver likely had a medical emergency and lost control of the car before crashing into several homes along the 4300 block of the neighborhood. 

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said fire investigators believe a fire began in the engine compartment of the car before traveling up a home. 

The driver, who has not been identified past his age, was extricated and later pronounced dead at an area hospital. 

Of the six people displaced, two had to be rescued, Piringer said. There was an estimated $400,000 in damages to the home. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 9:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

