DPW worker dies after being injured while on duty in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE- A DPW worker died after being injured while on duty, according to the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.

The department shared that Timothy Cartwell, a solid waste worker assigned to the Reedbird Sanitation Yard, was collecting trash in the alleyway of 1800 Baker Street when he sustained fatal injuries.

Cartwell was then taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he later died, according to a release.

The agency stated Cartwell's passing is "a profound loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues."

A release states, Senior DPW leadership visited the hospital to provide support during this time. Stating "We are fully committed to supporting all employees affected by this tragedy. Counseling services and support are available to staff through the City's Employee Assistance Program."

Cartwell's passing comes just a few months after another DPW worker passed while on duty due to heat related injuries in August.

The circumstances surrounding Cartwell's injuries are under investigation by the Baltimore Police Department.