DPW prepares to celebrate Big Truck Day in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The city's big trucks will congregate at the Pier Six parking lot in mid-May, according to Baltimore City staff.

They will be at the Public Works Experience at 751 Eastern Avenue, too, city employees said.

The congregation of large trucks will be celebrated in the city's second annual Big Truck Day, which aims to expose city residents to the vehicles that serve their neighborhoods and raise funds, according to Baltimore City staff.

There will be activities and entertainment available, too. Visitors can partake in face painting, balloon twisting, and more, city employees said.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.