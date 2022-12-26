Watch CBS News
Dozens of flights canceled Monday in and out of BWI as country still deals with wintry weather

BALTIMORE - About 129 flights in and out of BWI Airport have been canceled Monday, according to FlightAware.

Wintry weather has disrupted travel throughout the country during the busiest travel days of the year.

BWI has had hundreds of cancelations throughout the weekend, mostly on flights coming from the Midwest.

FlightAware said 153 flights were canceled on Christmas Day, and hundreds more on Christmas Eve and last Friday.

